Oscars set 2027 rules banning AI scripts, requiring actors' consent
Entertainment
The Oscars are shaking things up for 2027 with new rules: no AI-written scripts and acting performances must be demonstrably performed by humans with their consent to be eligible.
The Academy says it's all about keeping the heart of filmmaking human and creative.
Gulzar applauds rules, Akhtar urges limits
Big names from Indian cinema, like lyricist Gulzar, are applauding these changes. He highlighted how movies connect us through real emotions, hoping more Indian films get global love.
Director Zoya Akhtar also called for similar AI limits in India to protect genuine creativity in music and storytelling.