Oscars: Shahad Ameen's 'Hijra' is Saudi Arabia's 1st-ever submission
Entertainment
Saudi Arabia just made history by submitting Shahad Ameen's Hijra as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.
Directed by Shahad Ameen, Hijra tells the gripping story of a family's risky desert journey and the secrets they uncover along the way.
If it wins, it could be a game-changer for Saudi cinema.
'Hijra' won awards at Venice Film Festival
Before heading to the Oscars, Hijra grabbed attention at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.
The film features Khairia Nathmy, Nawaf Al Dhafiri, and newcomer Lamar Fadan, and was shot in standout Saudi locations like AlUla and Jeddah.
Backed by several major regional film organizations, this move highlights Saudi Arabia's growing push to make its mark on global cinema.