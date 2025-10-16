Oscars: Shahad Ameen's 'Hijra' is Saudi Arabia's 1st-ever submission Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Saudi Arabia just made history by submitting Shahad Ameen's Hijra as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Directed by Shahad Ameen, Hijra tells the gripping story of a family's risky desert journey and the secrets they uncover along the way.

If it wins, it could be a game-changer for Saudi cinema.