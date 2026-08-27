Oshii's 'Ghost in the Shell' returns in 4K September 18
Entertainment
Anime classic Ghost in the Shell is coming back to theaters in stunning 4K on September 18, 2026.
Directed by Mamoru Oshii and based on Masamune Shirow's manga, the film follows Major Motoko Kusanagi as she tracks down a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts.
The new trailer gives a peek at its upgraded visuals and still-epic story.
'Ghost in the Shell' tickets available
With iconic voices like Atsuko Tanaka and Akio Otsuka, Ghost in the Shell has shaped everything from anime to movies like The Matrix.
Whether you're a longtime fan or just curious, this is your chance to catch its thought-provoking themes and legendary animation on the big screen.
Advance tickets are already up on Fandango.