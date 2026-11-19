Oshiwara police file FIR over ₹4.44cr scam involving actor Shah
Ayush Shah, who you might know from Navya and Mahabharat, and his sister have lost over ₹4.44 crore to an investment scam.
The Oshiwara police have now filed an FIR against five people after a court order.
The scam centers around MyFledge Private Limited, which Bishwajit Ghosh allegedly claimed he ran, and promised big returns that never showed up.
Actor Shah given 32 bounced checks
Shah and his sister were drawn in by Ghosh's claims on social media back in 2019, with promises of MyFledge being a training company across India.
Despite investing huge amounts, they barely got anything back and couldn't recover their money, even after Shah was given 32 checks that all bounced.
After months of waiting for action, the FIR finally came through this November following a court's direction.