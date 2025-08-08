OTT: Kajol's 'The Trial' season 2 release date is here
Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, with season two streaming from September 19, 2025.
This Indian legal drama—adapted from the US series The Good Wife—follows Noyonika's comeback to law after her husband's scandal.
Season one marked Kajol's OTT debut last year.
Where to watch 'The Trial' season 2
You can catch all episodes of season two exclusively on JioHotstar.
The show is produced by Banijay Asia, directed by Umesh Bist, and stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Kubbra Sait alongside Kajol.
To build excitement, JioHotstar even dropped a video of Kajol announcing her return.
More about the show
The original Good Wife ran from 2009-2016 in the US.
In this Indian version, Kajol says she loves playing Noyonika because she transforms from an underdog into a confident lawyer—a journey that feels personal to her.