OTT: Kajol's 'The Trial' season 2 release date is here

You can catch all episodes of season two exclusively on JioHotstar. The show is produced by Banijay Asia, directed by Umesh Bist, and stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Kubbra Sait alongside Kajol . To build excitement, JioHotstar even dropped a video of Kajol announcing her return.

More about the show

The original Good Wife ran from 2009-2016 in the US.

In this Indian version, Kajol says she loves playing Noyonika because she transforms from an underdog into a confident lawyer—a journey that feels personal to her.