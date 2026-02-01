OTT: Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' on JioHotstar Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Kapil Sharma is back with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, dropping on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium from February 6.

The film follows Mohan Sharma, a Bhopal restaurateur juggling secret marriages with multiple women, reportedly from different religions, all after converting to Islam for his longtime girlfriend Saniya.