OTT: Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' on JioHotstar
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma is back with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, dropping on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium from February 6.
The film follows Mohan Sharma, a Bhopal restaurateur juggling secret marriages with multiple women, reportedly from different religions, all after converting to Islam for his longtime girlfriend Saniya.
How to watch the film
Catch the movie on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.
It originally hit theaters on December 12 and runs for about 2 hours and 22 minutes.
Mixed reviews for the film
Reviews are mixed—Filmfare gave it a 3/5 for its goofy humor, while The Hollywood Reporter (India) described it as a skewering of conservative India.