OTT: 'Patang' on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
"Patang," a Telugu sports comedy-drama set in Hyderabad's old city, is now on Amazon Prime Video after its December 25 theatrical release.
The story follows childhood friends Arun and Whisky, whose bond over kite-flying gets complicated when they both fall for the same girl.
Language options and supporting cast
You can catch "Patang" on Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The film features a notable cast including S.P. Charan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, S. S. Kanchi, and Anu Hasan.
Mixed reviews for the film
Critics are divided—IMDb users rate it a strong 8.6/10.
Some praised the fresh performances and tense climax (123telugu.com), while others felt the storytelling was dull (The Times of India).
If you're into youthful dramas with a local vibe, it might be worth checking out.