OTT release of Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' likely on JioCinema, Hotstar Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Hridayapoorvam, the new Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, lands in theaters this August 28. The trailer teases a heartfelt family drama that's already getting people talking.

After its big-screen run, the movie is expected to stream on an OTT platform—JioHotstar is a possible contender, since it's been home to recent Malayalam hits like Thudarum, Ponman, and L2.