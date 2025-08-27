OTT release of Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' likely on JioCinema, Hotstar
Hridayapoorvam, the new Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, lands in theaters this August 28. The trailer teases a heartfelt family drama that's already getting people talking.
After its big-screen run, the movie is expected to stream on an OTT platform—JioHotstar is a possible contender, since it's been home to recent Malayalam hits like Thudarum, Ponman, and L2.
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam follows Sandeep—a heart-transplant survivor—who attends his donor's daughter's wedding in Pune and unexpectedly ends up staying with her family.
Alongside Mohanlal, you'll see Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Siddique.
The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor with music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography from Anu Moothedath.
Expect a blend of comedy and emotion that feels right at home with Kerala's classic cinema style.