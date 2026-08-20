'Outer Banks' returns for 5th and final season on Netflix
Outer Banks is back for its fifth and final season on Netflix, premiering on Thursday, 20.
The Pogues are diving straight into a new adventure, picking up right after last season's wild cliffhanger.
This time, they're chasing Blackbeard's Blue Crown, teaming up with Rafe (yep, you read that right), and dealing with old rivals and fresh threats along the way.
JJ stabbing drives 10 episode storyline
Season five kicks off after JJ gets stabbed by his dad, Chandler Groff, who's now on the run in Morocco with the treasure.
Despite all the chaos and heartbreak, the Pogues are sticking together for one last ride: expect 10 episodes packed with drama.
Fan favorites like Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and more are all back.
And if you're wondering when to watch: it drops at 12am PT in the US 8am BST in the UK and 12:30pm IST in India.