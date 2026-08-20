'Outer Banks's final season arrives on Netflix, Kiara mourns JJ
Outer Banks just dropped its final season on Netflix, closing out five seasons of wild adventures and heartfelt moments.
The story picks up after the intense season four cliffhanger: JJ is killed by his father, leaving Kiara grieving and searching for meaning in Azerbaijan.
She finds the Blue Crown, which doesn't bring JJ back but lets her revisit their memories together.
Pogues reclaim Royal Merchant gold
The finale gives each Pogue a fresh start: Kiara rebuilds JJ's family home and lands a marine biology internship; Pope reunites with Cleo, proposes, and she is granted US citizenship; John B. and Sarah rebuild their house, have a son named JJ, and get married.
Meanwhile, Rafe escapes Kildare with Sofia after he proposes to her.
Oh, and the Pogues finally reclaim the Royal Merchant's gold after Groff's escape boat sinks in a hurricane.