'Outer Banks's finale follows Pogues seeking JJ revenge in Morocco
Entertainment
Outer Banks has officially wrapped with its fifth and final season, which dropped on August 20, 2026.
The Pogues (John B, Sarah, Pope, Kiara, and Cleo) took fans on one last wild adventure as they set out to avenge JJ's death in Morocco.
It's the end of their treasure-hunting era.
Prequel explores Pogue vs Kook rivalry
The show's creators always planned for five seasons and said they wanted to "bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined."
The cast called the finale emotional but true to the show's roots.
If you're not ready to say goodbye yet, good news: a prequel series is already in development, exploring how the whole Pogue vs. Kook rivalry began.