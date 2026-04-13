Over 1,000 Hollywood signatories including Stewart, Ruffalo oppose $111B merger
More than 1,000 Hollywood names, including Kristen Stewart and Mark Ruffalo, have signed an open letter urging a stop to the $111 billion Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
They're worried this deal could shrink the number of big studios from five to four, making it harder for new voices to break in and threatening jobs, creativity, and competition across the industry.
Artists warn consolidation threatens indie films
The letter, backed by folks like David Fincher and Lin-Manuel Miranda, warns that more media consolidation means fewer chances for indie films and less variety in what gets made.
There's also concern about losing independent distribution channels and fair screen credits if just a few companies control everything.
With Middle Eastern funds backing the merger, artists are calling for regulators to take a close look before anything moves forward.