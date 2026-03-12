Over 150 new shows coming to MX Player in 2026

Big highlights include Made In India: The Titan Story starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh , plus the political thriller Sankalp with Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor . Reality fans can look out for Rise and Fall and Battleground, mentored by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

International content and fan-favorites returning

Fan-favorites like Raktanchal S3, Campus Beats S6, and Campus Diaries S2 are back.

Plus, there's a boost to international content under the MX Vdesi banner, including dubbed K-dramas, Chinese dramas and Turkish series, and anime titles available in Japanese and Hindi.

The platform said it will expand its slate of dubbed K-dramas.