Over 150 new shows coming to MX Player in 2026
Amazon MX Player just announced a huge content drop for 2026: over 150 new and returning shows, all free to stream across apps, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and more.
The move aims to reach India's massive streaming crowd (think: 250 million users) with something for everyone.
Major original titles to look out for
Big highlights include Made In India: The Titan Story starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, plus the political thriller Sankalp with Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor.
Reality fans can look out for Rise and Fall and Battleground, mentored by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
International content and fan-favorites returning
Fan-favorites like Raktanchal S3, Campus Beats S6, and Campus Diaries S2 are back.
Plus, there's a boost to international content under the MX Vdesi banner, including dubbed K-dramas, Chinese dramas and Turkish series, and anime titles available in Japanese and Hindi.
The platform said it will expand its slate of dubbed K-dramas.