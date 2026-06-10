Over 20 films, including 'Governor,' release across India June 12

Adarsh warns crowded releases, Gada counters

Industry experts like Taran Adarsh worry that with so many releases, some films might struggle to find space or an audience.

But producer Jayantilal Gada says it's all about the story: "If a film is good, audiences will find it. A film may get fewer screens on Friday, but if the response is strong, its showcasing can increase over the weekend while weaker films lose screens."