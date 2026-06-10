Over 20 films, including 'Governor,' release across India June 12
Get ready for a movie overload: over 20 films are dropping in theaters across India on June 12, 2026.
Big Hindi titles like Governor (with Manoj Bajpayee), Main Vaapas Aaunga (from Imtiaz Ali), and Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are all releasing together.
Hollywood is joining the party too, with Scary Movie and horror flick Backrooms.
Regional releases across Indian languages
It's not just Bollywood, regional industries are showing up strong.
Tamil fans get Valluvan and Habeebi; Telugu has Sing Geetham and Charukesi; Kannada offers Graamaayana and Uttara.
Marathi audiences can catch The Maharashtra Files, Bengali viewers have Abar Hawa Bodol, and Punjabi cinemas will screen Oye Bhole Oye 2.
Adarsh warns crowded releases, Gada counters
Industry experts like Taran Adarsh worry that with so many releases, some films might struggle to find space or an audience.
But producer Jayantilal Gada says it's all about the story: "If a film is good, audiences will find it. A film may get fewer screens on Friday, but if the response is strong, its showcasing can increase over the weekend while weaker films lose screens."