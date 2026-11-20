'Adolescence's Owen Cooper features in Beatles's MV: What we know
What's the story
Award-winning actor Owen Cooper, who is known for his role in the Netflix drama Adolescence, has appeared in a new music video for The Beatles's song In My Life. The track is a newly mixed version of the original from the band's 1965 album Rubber Soul. The video reportedly celebrates Liverpool, the band's hometown, and features several landmarks including the Royal Liver Building and Liverpool Cathedral. However, interestingly, the video isn't available in India.
Family legacy
Video connects generations of a family through music
The music video, directed by Jessica Swale and Irina Alexiu, tells the story of a ukulele that connects generations of a family through their shared love for music.
A scene outside Woolton Picture House pays homage to the band's famous Abbey Road album cover, while another scene recalls George Harrison's fall in the opening sequence of A Hard Day's Night.
Actor's homage
Cooper previously paid tribute to John Lennon and The Beatles
Cooper, 16, has previously paid tribute to John Lennon and The Beatles while collecting a BAFTA Television Award for Adolescence in May 2026.
He quoted Lennon, saying, "In the words of John Lennon, you won't get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it."
The music video release comes after Apple Corps announced plans for the Beatles Story attraction to move to the former St John's Market site, set to open in 2028.