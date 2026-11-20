Cooper, 16, has previously paid tribute to John Lennon and The Beatles while collecting a BAFTA Television Award for Adolescence in May 2026.

He quoted Lennon, saying, "In the words of John Lennon, you won't get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it."

The music video release comes after Apple Corps announced plans for the Beatles Story attraction to move to the former St John's Market site, set to open in 2028.