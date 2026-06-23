Padma Shri awarded to Madhavan by President Droupadi Murmu

Madhavan's filmography and gratitude

Madhavan has starred in over 50 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and other languages: think Alai Payuthey, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Vikram Vedha, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (which he also directed).

After the announcement, he posted a thankful note on social media dedicating the honor to his family and mentors, saying he accepted the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility and promised to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment.