Padukone and Singh welcome baby girl as 2nd child
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just welcomed their second child, a baby girl!
Deepika shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet footprint photo with "Welcome Baby Girl" written on it.
The couple had announced they were expecting back in April 2026.
Padukone and Singh revealed pregnancy
Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer revealed their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive test.
On Dua's birthday, the family posted a photo together, Deepika proudly showing her baby bump, with the heartfelt caption: "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!"