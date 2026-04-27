Padukone continues work on 'Raaka' and 'King' while pregnant
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone isn't letting pregnancy slow her down. She's still hard at work on her next films, Raaka and King.
She is scheduled to shoot a song in South Africa, with Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan among the actors joining the foreign schedule, plus some big action scenes.
After that, she'll head back to Mumbai for a two-month shoot with Allu Arjun and Atlee.
Padukone roles unchanged after pregnancy disclosure
Despite rumors about her part being cut back, Deepika's roles in both movies are staying the same.
She personally told the production teams about her pregnancy early on and promised to handle shoot schedules so nothing falls behind.
Her proactive attitude is helping keep everything on track without any drama.