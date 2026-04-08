Padukone says silence over 'Dhurandhar 2' was overanalyzed, watched earlier
People noticed Deepika Padukone hadn't posted about Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar 2, and started speculating online.
She set the record straight by saying her silence was overanalyzed, after a reel asked whether her silence was being overanalyzed, and she replied, "The latter my friend..." explaining, "P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?"
Fans quickly backed her up, reminding everyone she deserves her privacy.
Dhar's 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' grosses ₹1,600cr
Dhurandhar The Revenge, out since March 19, is the sequel to last year's blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it dives into Singh's character's backstory in a high-stakes geopolitical drama.
The movie has smashed records, earning over ₹1,600 crore globally, and tackles themes like power and international terrorism while keeping audiences hooked.