Padukone says silence over 'Dhurandhar 2' was overanalyzed, watched earlier Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

People noticed Deepika Padukone hadn't posted about Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar 2, and started speculating online.

She set the record straight by saying her silence was overanalyzed, after a reel asked whether her silence was being overanalyzed, and she replied, "The latter my friend..." explaining, "P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?"

Fans quickly backed her up, reminding everyone she deserves her privacy.