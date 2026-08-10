Padukone working to finish 'Raaka' at 8 months pregnant

Raaka brings together stars like Allu Arjun, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is known for its ambitious scale and heavy VFX.

Deepika's commitment has really impressed the team: they've even adjusted the shoot to support her during this time.

Meanwhile, she and Ranveer Singh are getting ready to welcome their second child after their daughter Dua was born in 2024.