'Welcome 3' to have paid previews on June 25
What's the story
The upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle will have paid previews on June 25, a day before its official release, reported Pinkvilla. This makes it the second Akshay Kumar film this year to opt for paid previews, after Bhooth Bangla, which reportedly earned ₹3.65 crore nett in such shows. The trend of paid previews has been growing in Bollywood, with Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge also opting for this strategy.
Paid previews
What are paid previews and why are they important?
Paid previews are early screenings of a film that happen before its official release. The primary aim is to generate early word-of-mouth publicity and boost opening day numbers. Lately, opening day figures have started to include previews, unlike earlier when they were reported separately. This strategy is effective for movies likely to face capacity issues on their opening day, as it helps fill extra seats in advance shows. The film's presales are set to begin on Monday.
Film details
About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. The film has been directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, known for his work in Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2. The star-studded cast includes Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Raveena Tandon, among others. It will be released worldwide on June 26, and the runtime is reportedly two hours and 28 minutes.