'Welcome to the Jungle' releases on June 26

'Welcome 3' to have paid previews on June 25

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Jun 21, 202611:05 am

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The upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle will have paid previews on June 25, a day before its official release, reported Pinkvilla. This makes it the second Akshay Kumar film this year to opt for paid previews, after Bhooth Bangla, which reportedly earned ₹3.65 crore nett in such shows. The trend of paid previews has been growing in Bollywood, with Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge also opting for this strategy.