'Pakistan's Got Latent' accused online of copying 'India's Got Latent'
Pakistan's Got Latent is catching heat online, with many accusing it of copying Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent.
Social media is buzzing with comments like "Yeh log chor hai" ("These people are thieves"), and fans aren't happy about the similarities.
The new show will feature local stars like Sharhabil Siddiqui and Mathira.
'India's Got Latent' sparked originality debate
India's Got Latent made a name for itself by mixing offbeat talents with fun, lighthearted judging, something viewers found fresh.
Even though the Indian version has faced its own controversies (including a legal scare over a wild episode in 2025), it's sparked bigger conversations about creativity and originality in entertainment.
Fans are now asking: where's the innovation?