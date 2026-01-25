Palaash files defamation case against Mandhana's friend over cheating allegations

Music composer and singer Palaash Muchhal has filed a ₹10 crore defamation case against Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane. The move comes in response to explosive allegations made by Mane, who accused Muchhal of cheating him out of ₹40 lakh and being unfaithful to cricketer Smriti Mandhana . Muchhal took to Instagram on Saturday evening to announce the legal action, stating that a legal notice has been sent by his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare.

Legal response Muchhal denied allegations, claimed they were 'false' and 'outrageous' Muchhal vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "false," "outrageous," and "highly defamatory." He wrote on Instagram, "A legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous, and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character." The composer previously emphasized that he would not allow such claims to go unchallenged and would pursue the matter strictly through legal channels.

Allegations Mane's allegations detailed: Investment loss and personal misconduct Mane, a childhood friend of Mandhana, recently alleged that he was cheated out of ₹40 lakh in connection with a film investment. He also claimed that Muchhal's alleged actions were linked to the sudden halt of his planned wedding with Mandhana. The actor-producer stated that he met Muchhal in December 2023, where discussions about investing in an upcoming film titled Nazaria allegedly took place.

Investment details Mane claimed promised profits and role in 'Nazaria' Mane claimed he was promised profits and even a role in Nazaria. He further alleged that he transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal over multiple meetings by March 2025. However, he claimed the film never materialized and his requests for a refund went unanswered, prompting him to approach the police. Despite these allegations, no First Information Report (FIR) has reportedly been registered so far.

