Palaash files defamation case against Mandhana's friend over cheating allegations
What's the story
Music composer and singer Palaash Muchhal has filed a ₹10 crore defamation case against Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane. The move comes in response to explosive allegations made by Mane, who accused Muchhal of cheating him out of ₹40 lakh and being unfaithful to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Muchhal took to Instagram on Saturday evening to announce the legal action, stating that a legal notice has been sent by his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare.
Legal response
Muchhal denied allegations, claimed they were 'false' and 'outrageous'
Muchhal vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "false," "outrageous," and "highly defamatory." He wrote on Instagram, "A legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous, and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character." The composer previously emphasized that he would not allow such claims to go unchallenged and would pursue the matter strictly through legal channels.
Allegations
Mane's allegations detailed: Investment loss and personal misconduct
Mane, a childhood friend of Mandhana, recently alleged that he was cheated out of ₹40 lakh in connection with a film investment. He also claimed that Muchhal's alleged actions were linked to the sudden halt of his planned wedding with Mandhana. The actor-producer stated that he met Muchhal in December 2023, where discussions about investing in an upcoming film titled Nazaria allegedly took place.
Investment details
Mane claimed promised profits and role in 'Nazaria'
Mane claimed he was promised profits and even a role in Nazaria. He further alleged that he transferred a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal over multiple meetings by March 2025. However, he claimed the film never materialized and his requests for a refund went unanswered, prompting him to approach the police. Despite these allegations, no First Information Report (FIR) has reportedly been registered so far.
Personal implications
Muchhal's personal life also under scrutiny amid controversy
The controversy has also brought attention to Muchhal's personal life. He and Mandhana were scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025. However, their wedding was abruptly put on hold and later called off. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mane recently made shocking allegations and said, "I was at the wedding celebrations when he [Muchhal] was caught red-handed with another woman in bed." "He was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor."