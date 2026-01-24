'Caught red-handed': Smriti Mandhana's friend claims Palaash cheated at wedding

The wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palaash Muchhal was called off in December 2025 amid shocking allegations of cheating against the latter. Now, new details have emerged about the incident. Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Mandhana, recently revealed that Muchhal was caught cheating on his would-be wife during their wedding celebrations. The claims were made during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Allegations 'He was caught red-handed with another woman in bed' Mane said, "I was at the wedding celebrations (November 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed." "Bhayanak scene tha (it was a horrible situation), he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers." "The entire family is chindi chor (petty thief)." "I thought he'd get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me."

Financial dispute Mane also accused Muchhal of cheating him out of money Mane has also accused Muchhal of cheating him out of ₹40 lakh in connection with the production of an unreleased movie. He claimed to have filed a complaint in Sangli, Maharashtra, over the matter. He told the outlet, "When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore." "After the wedding was called off, the family blocked me from everywhere."

Denial Muchhal denied all allegations made by Mane In response to the allegations, Muchhal took to his Instagram Stories on Friday. He wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged."

