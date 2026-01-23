Palash Muchhal calls ₹40 lakh fraud claim 'baseless'

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been accused of cheating by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane. The latter alleges that he invested ₹40 lakh in Muchhal's film Nazariya with promises of substantial returns, but the project stalled, and his money was not returned. In response to these allegations, Muchhal has called the claims "baseless and factually incorrect."

Statement Muchhal denied allegations, plans legal action Muchhal took to Instagram Stories on Friday to deny the allegations. He wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged." "My lawyer Shreyansh Mithare is exploring all legal avenues and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels."

Complaint details Mane's complaint: Alleged financial fraud in film investment deal Mane, a local resident, filed a written application with the Sangli Superintendent of Police recently. He alleged that Muchhal proposed to him to invest in his project, Nazariya, as a producer. The complaint states that Muchhal assured Mane that the film would be released on OTT platforms and the investment would yield substantial returns.

Investment details Mane's investment and Muchhal's assurances The complaint states that Muchhal told Mane an investment of ₹25L could yield a profit of approximately ₹12L after the film's release. Mane was also allegedly offered a role in the movie as part of the deal. The two reportedly met multiple times, and by March 2025, Mane had transferred a total amount of ₹40L to Muchhal based on these assurances about the film's progress and returns.

Police involvement Mane sought police intervention after failed investment When the project reportedly didn't reach completion, Mane asked for his money back but after some stalling, Muchhal allegedly blocked the former's number. This prompted him to seek police intervention. However, PTI reported that no FIR has been filed so far, as the police continue to investigate.