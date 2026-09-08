Palathara's 'Ekadesham' premieres at Filmfest Aachen and explores Kochi youth
Don Palathara's new Malayalam film, Ekadesham (The Uncertainty Principle), is making its world premiere at Germany's Filmfest Aachen on September 25.
Set in Kochi, the story dives into the lives of young people who are obsessed with cinema, exploring their ups and downs as they deal with unstable and uncertain careers, relationships, compromises, etc.
Artisan Films's 'Ekadesham' cast and crew
The cast features Roshan Mathew, Jithin Puthenchery, Divya Prabha, Aarsha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Santhy Balachandran, and filmmaker-editor Mahesh Narayanan.
Produced by Artisan Films with music by Basil CJ and editing by Palathara himself, Ekadesham is expected to hit more international festivals soon.
Palathara is known for films like Family and Everything Is Cinema.
Don has wrapped up his film starring Dileesh Pothan and Parvathy Thiruvothu.