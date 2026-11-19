Pallavi clarifies grandfather's viral 'Ramayana' comment meant as praise
Sai Pallavi addressed a viral video where her grandfather's comments about her role in Ramayana were misunderstood: some thought he was denying she was in the film.
She explained that he actually meant it as a compliment, saying her performance as Sita felt so genuine and pure, it seemed almost divine.
'Ramayana' crosses ₹1519.05 cr worldwide
Calling the role of Sita a blessing, Pallavi shared that she prepared through meditation and prayer to bring authenticity to her character.
Since its November 5 release, Ramayana has been a huge hit, earning over ₹1519.05 Crore worldwide.
The star-studded cast also features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.