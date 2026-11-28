Pallavi rejects ₹2cr fairness cream offer at We The Women
Sai Pallavi turned down a ₹2 crore offer to endorse a fairness cream, sharing at the We The Women event that she doesn't believe anyone should feel pressured to change their natural skin color.
For her, staying true to her values matters more than big paychecks.
Pallavi champions self acceptance and authenticity
Pallavi has openly talked about feeling insecure about her skin as a kid but now champions self-acceptance and authenticity.
She often chooses roles with minimal makeup and prefers being relatable over glamorous.
While she encourages people to embrace themselves, she also respects everyone's personal choices.
Right now, fans are loving her as Maa Sita in Ramayana, and she has also worked on O.M.