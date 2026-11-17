Pallavi says Periasamy asked for broken Malayalam in 'Amaran' role
Sai Pallavi recently addressed why her Malayalam sounded "broken" in Amaran.
She shared that director Rajkumar Periasamy actually asked her to speak this way to fit her character better, a creative choice that was important for the story.
Pallavi even joked, "The director is not here; he has escaped," showing she was in on the decision and understood its purpose.
Pallavi promoting next film 'OM'
Pallavi is now busy promoting her next film, OM.