Pallavi to play police officer in 'D55' with Dhanush
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi is reportedly stepping into the role of a police officer for Dhanush's next action thriller, tentatively called D55.
The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy (of Amaran fame) and also features Malayalam legend Mammootty in a key role.
While fans are buzzing about Pallavi as the female co-lead, the film was officially announced in January 2026.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' set for Diwali
D55 was officially announced back in January 2026, with Wunderbar Films sharing a team photo and teasing "Exciting updates loading, soon!"
On another note, Sai Pallavi will also play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, set to release this Diwali alongside stars like Ranbir Kapoor (as Lord Ram) and Yash (as Ravana).