Pallavi to play police officer in 'D55' with Dhanush Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Sai Pallavi is reportedly stepping into the role of a police officer for Dhanush's next action thriller, tentatively called D55.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy (of Amaran fame) and also features Malayalam legend Mammootty in a key role.

While fans are buzzing about Pallavi as the female co-lead, the film was officially announced in January 2026.