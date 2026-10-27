Pallavi's 1st look: CBI Nithya in 'OM Chapter 1 Udhiram'
Entertainment
Sai Pallavi's first look as CBI officer Nithya Reddy in OM Chapter 1 Udhiram: The Blood Wood just dropped. She's on a mission to crack a red sandalwood smuggling case, all while carrying the weight of her father's legacy (he was an Indian Forest Service officer who died protecting the forests).
The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, also stars Dhanush and Mammootty.
'OM Chapter 1' now November 20
OM Chapter 1 is now set for release on November 20, 2026, after being pushed back to avoid clashing with Jailer 2.
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is making her Bollywood debut as Sita in Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. One of the film's songs, "Mangal Rang," has already stirred up conversation for its take on Rama and Sita's relationship.