Pallavi's 1st look: CBI Nithya in 'OM Chapter 1 Udhiram'

Sai Pallavi's first look as CBI officer Nithya Reddy in OM Chapter 1 Udhiram: The Blood Wood just dropped. She's on a mission to crack a red sandalwood smuggling case, all while carrying the weight of her father's legacy (he was an Indian Forest Service officer who died protecting the forests).

The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, also stars Dhanush and Mammootty.