Will 'Panchayat' get a film adaptation?
What's the story
The recent success of Mirzapur: The Movie has sparked conversations about the possibility of adapting successful web series into films. Now, the makers of the popular Indian web series Panchayat have revealed their interest in taking their show to cinema halls as well. At the trailer launch event for Panchayat season 5 on Monday, The Viral Fever (TVF) President Vijay Koshy said they have been considering this idea since 2016.
Statement
'Every storyteller's final destination is the big screen': Koshy
Koshy said, "Every storyteller's final destination is the big screen. Even in 2016, we wanted to take Panchayat to the big screen."
"It's not that we want to do that after seeing Mirzapur or something else. We eventually want to take it there."
He added that they hope to see the entire cast in the Panchayat film when it happens.
Cast inclusion
Here's what else he said
Koshy further said, "We have hopes, we have dreams of taking it to the big screen. Hopefully this entire bunch here will also make it part of their dream, and someday we'll see Panchayat, the movie, on the big screen."
The show has been a major success for TVF.
It stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak, among others.
Film success
'Mirzapur' sets precedent for web series adaptations into films
Mirzapur: The Movie, which hit theaters this year after three seasons on Prime Video, has set a precedent for the adaptation of web series into films.
The film was both critically and commercially successful, grossing over ₹340 crore worldwide at the box office.
It starred Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, and Divyenndu, among others.
Upcoming season
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Panchayat S05'
The fifth season of Panchayat will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026.
The new season will introduce a new political setup in the village of Phulera after Kranti Devi (Rajwar) defeated Manju Devi (Gupta) in the previous season's elections.
The acclaimed show follows Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar), an engineering graduate who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary in Phulera because he cannot find a better corporate opportunity.