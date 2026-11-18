The fifth season will continue Abhishek Tripathi's (Jitendra Kumar) story in Phulera, where he has become an integral part of the villagers' lives.

The new season will pick up after the village elections that saw Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) becoming the new Pradhan, replacing Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).

With Banrakas supporting this new leadership, Abhishek may have to navigate a more challenging work environment.

The new poster also reflects the same.