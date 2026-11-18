Confirmed! 'Panchayat' Season 5 arrives this December
What's the story
The much-anticipated fifth season of the popular Prime Video series Panchayat will premiere on December 3. The announcement comes after a fun promotional challenge led by one of the show's most popular characters, Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar). The campaign involved fans putting a garland of one crore marigold flowers around Banrakas, with the promise that completing it would unlock the release date for Season 5.
Plot details
What to expect from Season 5?
The fifth season will continue Abhishek Tripathi's (Jitendra Kumar) story in Phulera, where he has become an integral part of the villagers' lives.
The new season will pick up after the village elections that saw Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) becoming the new Pradhan, replacing Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).
With Banrakas supporting this new leadership, Abhishek may have to navigate a more challenging work environment.
The new poster also reflects the same.
Cast and crew
Everything to know about 'Panchayat' S05
The fifth season of Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series was created by Mishra, Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar.
The ensemble cast includes Jitendra, Raghubir Yadav, Gupta, Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Kumar, and Ashok Pathak.
It will be available on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries.