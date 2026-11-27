Panday urges AI limits after Bombay High Court interim protection
Ananya Panday is speaking up about the misuse of her image online, from deepfakes to fake endorsements, and AI chatbots.
After facing these issues herself, she got interim protection from the Bombay High Court earlier this month.
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, she called for clear boundaries on how AI is used, even as she admitted it has some perks.
Panday: AI cannot replace human emotion
Panday pointed out that while AI can be handy for things like sound editing, it shouldn't cross lines or replace real people.
She stressed that consent matters and said, "AI can never take over human emotion," urging everyone to stand firm against misuse and protect personal integrity.