Pandit makes international debut in 'Succedera Questa Notte' at Venice
Shweta Pandit, a singer known for her songs in several Hindi films and a few acting appearances like Bejoy Nambiar's David and the series 24 alongside Anil Kapoor, has taken a big step onto the global stage with her first international film, Succedera Questa Notte.
The movie just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and Pandit's involvement came together thanks to her husband Ivano Fucci, who managed the Indian production side.
Moretti praised Pandit's performance
Pandit described working on the film as a great experience, working with an international production that came to Mumbai. Director Nanni Moretti even sent her a personal note praising her expressive performance.
Learning Italian for the part, helped by Fucci, was no small feat either.
The film is loosely based on Eshkol Nevo's short-story collection The Lonely Ones and also stars Louis Garrel and Jasmine Trinca.