Pandit makes international debut in 'Succedera Questa Notte' at Venice

Shweta Pandit, a singer known for her songs in several Hindi films and a few acting appearances like Bejoy Nambiar's David and the series 24 alongside Anil Kapoor, has taken a big step onto the global stage with her first international film, Succedera Questa Notte.

The movie just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and Pandit's involvement came together thanks to her husband Ivano Fucci, who managed the Indian production side.