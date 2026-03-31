Pandor and Kumra sing 'Jaiye Sajana' from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Danish Pandor, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, appeared with actor Aahana Kumra for a fun singalong while road tripping to their film's catchy track Jaiye Sajana.

Kumra posted the video on Instagram, giving a shoutout to the song's creators, Aditya Dhar, Shashwatology, Satinder Sartaaj, and Jasmine Sandlas, and showing some love for the music.