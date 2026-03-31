Pandor and Kumra sing 'Jaiye Sajana' from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Entertainment
Danish Pandor, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, appeared with actor Aahana Kumra for a fun singalong while road tripping to their film's catchy track Jaiye Sajana.
Kumra posted the video on Instagram, giving a shoutout to the song's creators, Aditya Dhar, Shashwatology, Satinder Sartaaj, and Jasmine Sandlas, and showing some love for the music.
Kumra celebrates Pandor's big break
Aahana also shared behind-the-scenes moments from filming and the screening, celebrating Pandor's big break.
Released on March 19 in five languages, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, with Jio Studios and B62 Studios backing the project.