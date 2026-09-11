Panettiere found unresponsive in South Carolina as Hickerson meets DEA
Entertainment
Hayden Panettiere, known for her acting and openness about addiction struggles, was found unresponsive in South Carolina on August 16.
Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has met with the DEA as part of the investigation into her death.
First responders arrived after a 911 call and identified Panettiere at the scene.
Coroner finds no trauma toxicology pending
The coroner's office says there were no signs of trauma, but toxicology results are pending. Authorities are also interviewing others and looking into a possible drug dealer connection.
Hickerson showed police her medications when they arrived and hasn't been named a suspect; he's declined to comment through his lawyer.
Panettiere leaves behind 11-year-old Kaya with ex-fiance, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.