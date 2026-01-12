Pankaj Kapur welcomes a new Audi Q7 to his garage Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Bollywood veteran Pankaj Kapur just picked up an Audi Q7. Audi Mumbai West shared the delivery moment on social media, featuring Kapur and his family.

The Q7 isn't just any SUV—it's already a favorite among stars like Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and Yami Gautam.