Pankaj Kapur welcomes a new Audi Q7 to his garage
Entertainment
Bollywood veteran Pankaj Kapur just picked up an Audi Q7. Audi Mumbai West shared the delivery moment on social media, featuring Kapur and his family.
The Q7 isn't just any SUV—it's already a favorite among stars like Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and Yami Gautam.
What makes the Audi Q7 stand out?
This SUV packs a 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine with 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive.
Inside, you get plush leather seats, a high-tech digital cockpit, and dual-screen navigation—blending style with comfort.
Price tag? It starts at ₹86.14L (ex-showroom).