Pankaj Tripathi buys 2 apartments in Mumbai for ₹10.85cr
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi just made a big move in Mumbai's real estate scene, picking up two apartments with his family for a total of ₹10.85 crore.
The main buy is a spacious pad in Andheri West's Seabliss Building—think balcony area, three parking spots.
The second place is a compact apartment in Kandivali West.
Tripathi's work update
Tripathi has always valued his peace—he moved to a sea-facing home called Roop Katha back in 2019 for some quiet vibes.
He recently took a year off from acting to focus on fitness and travel.
You might've last seen him in Metro In Dino, and he's now busy filming Mirzapur: The Film, bringing back his fan-favorite role from the hit series.