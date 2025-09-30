'The Lincoln Lawyer' S04 teaser: Haller's toughest challenge yet
Netflix has officially renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a fourth season, with filming wrapped in Los Angeles.
Mark your calendars—Season 4 is expected to drop in February 2026.
This time, Mickey Haller faces his toughest challenge yet after the wild cliffhanger from last season.
Where to watch 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4
Season 4 will stream exclusively on Netflix.
Filming in LA got a thumbs-up from new cast member Constance Zimmer, and the show promises a fresh mix of familiar faces and newcomers.
Plot twists and cast comebacks
Things get messy for Haller when a client's body turns up in his car trunk—suddenly he's not just defending clients, but himself.
Prosecutor Dana Berg (played by Zimmer) leads the charge against him.
Expect Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Elliott Gould back in action, with Emmanuelle Chriqui and Jason O'Mara joining the lineup.