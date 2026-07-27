Pankaj Tripathi to receive special award at IFFM 2026

Tripathi expressed his gratitude for the honor in a media statement.

He said, "To be soon receiving the Artiste of Distinction honor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling."

"As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography."

"To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful."