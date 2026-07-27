Pankaj Tripathi to receive special award at IFFM 2026
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will be honored with the Artiste of Distinction award at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). This will mark his first attendance at the festival, where he will personally accept this prestigious recognition. The award is a testament to Tripathi's illustrious career, which includes memorable performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey, Mimi, and Masaan, among others.
Actor's statement
'Receiving this honor is deeply humbling...'
Tripathi expressed his gratitude for the honor in a media statement.
He said, "To be soon receiving the Artiste of Distinction honor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling."
"As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography."
"To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful."
Career milestone
The recognition belongs to my collaborators: Tripathi
Tripathi added, "Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love."
"This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I'd become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner."
Festival anticipation
On his 1st time attending the festival
The actor shared his excitement about attending the festival for the first time.
He said, "I am looking forward to interacting with audiences in Australia, celebrating the incredible journey of Indian cinema, and sharing this moment with fellow artists from across the industry."
"My heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this honor. It is something I will always cherish."
Director's tribute
Festival organizers had this to say
Mitu Bowmick Lange, the director of IFFM, also praised Tripathi.
She said, "Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors of our generation, an artist whose performances transcend language, geography and culture."
"His extraordinary ability to bring authenticity, empathy and quiet power to every character has made him one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema today."
The festival will be held from August 13-23 at the iconic Palais Theatre.