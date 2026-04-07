Pannu's 'Assi' streams on ZEE5 April 17 after theatrical release
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? Taapsee Pannu's film Assi, which got a lot of love from critics but didn't really take off at the box office, is coming to ZEE5 on April 17.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie first released in cinemas back in February 2026.
'Assi' stars Pannu as advocate Raavi
Assi follows advocate Raavi (played by Pannu) as she tackles tough legal and social issues.
The cast also features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Critics praised the strong screenplay and called Pannu's performance a standout, even if it didn't get big numbers at the ticket counter.