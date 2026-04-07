Pannu's 'Assi' streams on ZEE5 April 17 after theatrical release Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Missed it in theaters? Taapsee Pannu's film Assi, which got a lot of love from critics but didn't really take off at the box office, is coming to ZEE5 on April 17.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie first released in cinemas back in February 2026.