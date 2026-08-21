Pannu's 'Gandhari' to stream on Netflix September 3 2026

Taapsee Pannu's new action thriller Gandhari lands on Netflix on September 3, 2026.

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film follows Bani, set in the fictional town of Joypurra, who stops at nothing to rescue her missing daughter.

Expect intense action and a story packed with emotional punch as Bani faces some serious challenges.