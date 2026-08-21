Pannu's 'Gandhari' to stream on Netflix September 3 2026
Taapsee Pannu's new action thriller Gandhari lands on Netflix on September 3, 2026.
Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film follows Bani, set in the fictional town of Joypurra, who stops at nothing to rescue her missing daughter.
Expect intense action and a story packed with emotional punch as Bani faces some serious challenges.
Pannu reunites with Dhillon on 'Gandhari'
Gandhari features Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna alongside Taapsee.
The film reunites Taapsee with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon after their hit Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.
Dhillon calls Bani's journey "raw, relentless and deeply personal," while Netflix promises a bold look at just how far a mother will go for her child, with Taapsee taking on one of her toughest roles yet.