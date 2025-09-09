'Panwadi' teaser: Varun, Janhvi's chemistry is sweet as sugar Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

The teaser for "Panwadi," a new song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, just landed.

In the clip, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor light up a lively, festive scene as their characters share a sweet moment.

Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra also pop up in a romantic shot, hinting that there's more than one love story to watch out for.