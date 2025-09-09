'Panwadi' teaser: Varun, Janhvi's chemistry is sweet as sugar
The teaser for "Panwadi," a new song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, just landed.
In the clip, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor light up a lively, festive scene as their characters share a sweet moment.
Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra also pop up in a romantic shot, hinting that there's more than one love story to watch out for.
The teaser's caption sets the mood: "Dil ke taar jodne ke season mein, dil ko todne ke reason se... a song is about to drop!"
The full song drops September 10, 2025.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie is about two opposites faking an engagement—until real feelings get in the way.
Catch it in theaters October 2, 2025 (yep, it's going head-to-head with Kantara: Chapter 1).