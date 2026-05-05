'Papam Prathap' streams on EtvWin from May 7 requiring subscription
Entertainment
Papam Prathap, a Telugu rural drama set in the 1990s, is dropping on EtvWin from May 7, 2026.
After its theatrical release last month, you'll need an EtvWin subscription to catch it online.
'Papam Prathap' drama about 2nd chances
The film follows Prathap (Thiruveer), a gentle guy whose wife Bujjamma (Payal Radhakrishna) leaves him just days after their wedding because of his sleep disorder.
The story is lighthearted and all about second chances and winning back trust.
With supporting roles from Srinivas Avasarala, Ragu Babu, and Mahaboob Basha, Papam Prathap earned a solid 7.8/10 on IMDb and did well at the box office, so it's definitely got people curious.