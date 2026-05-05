'Papam Prathap' streams on EtvWin from May 7 requiring subscription

'Papam Prathap' drama about 2nd chances

The film follows Prathap (Thiruveer), a gentle guy whose wife Bujjamma (Payal Radhakrishna) leaves him just days after their wedding because of his sleep disorder.

The story is lighthearted and all about second chances and winning back trust.

With supporting roles from Srinivas Avasarala, Ragu Babu, and Mahaboob Basha, Papam Prathap earned a solid 7.8/10 on IMDb and did well at the box office, so it's definitely got people curious.