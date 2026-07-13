Paramount considers relocating headquarters amid $110B merger risk in California
Entertainment
Paramount Global is thinking about moving its headquarters out of California, since the state's attorney general could block its massive $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
CEO David Ellison's team has suggested relocating and shifting $30 billion in content spending if legal hurdles pop up.
Still, Paramount says it'll keep both studio lots running if the merged company remains in California.
Paramount leases New Jersey studio
Ellison has strong personal roots in California but may join other big companies like Tesla and Oracle that left after clashes with state regulators.
Paramount is also has leased new studio space in New Jersey, while assuring fans it's confident the merger follows antitrust rules and promising to address any concerns from authorities.