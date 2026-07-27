Paramount delays $81B merger to June 1, 2027 amid lawsuits
Entertainment
The massive $81 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery has hit pause.
12 states, led by California, and the Writers Guild of America are suing to block it, saying the deal violates antitrust law.
Paramount announced last week it is pushing the merger back to June 1, 2027, or until all these legal hurdles are cleared.
Paramount and California dispute trial date
Both companies are now expected to begin negotiating when their trial will actually start, Paramount wants November 2026, but California Attorney General Rob Bonta is holding out for January 2027.
While lawyers sort things out, integration plans are largely on hold and both companies are left waiting as their rivals keep moving forward.