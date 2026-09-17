Paramount weighing Melrose Avenue exit amid $111B merger challenge
Entertainment
Paramount is thinking about leaving its iconic Hollywood home because of a legal fight over its $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 12 other states are challenging the deal, and things got tense enough that Paramount nearly packed up from its famous Melrose Avenue base.
Paramount exit risks 58,000 jobs, $21B
If Paramount actually leaves, up to 58,000 jobs and $21 billion in yearly economic activity could be at risk: big news for anyone who cares about Los Angeles's future.
The studio has paused on making any sudden moves while talks continue, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass saying she's focused on keeping entertainment jobs safe as the case unfolds.