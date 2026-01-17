'Parasakthi' collects ₹41cr in 1st week; here's day-wise breakdown

In numbers:

The box office journey has been anything but boring—Parasakthi opened strong with ₹12.5 crore on Day 1 but dipped to ₹10.1 crore on Day 2 and crashed to just ₹3 crore on Day 3.

It steadied out over Days 4 and 5 (₹2.6 crore and ₹2.55 crore), then got a festive boost from Pongal with ₹5.5 crore on Day 6, bringing its six-day Indian total to ₹36.25 crore; the reported ₹41 crore weekly total was reached after Day 7 (₹4.75 crore).

Despite mixed reviews and ups-and-downs at the box office, Parasakthi is leading this Pongal season over rival Vaa Vaathiyaar.

So far, it's recovered about a quarter of its budget (24%), helped by festival crowds.

Globally, it's pulled in up to ₹63.77 crore—including an impressive ₹21 crore overseas—with Tamil Nadu theaters seeing occupancy rates peaking above 53% during Pongal.