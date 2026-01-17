'Parasakthi' collects ₹41cr in 1st week; here's day-wise breakdown
Parasakthi, a Tamil historical political action drama directed by Sudha Kongara, hit theaters on January 10. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, the film dives into the 1965 Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu.
Made on a hefty ₹150 crore budget, it's already making waves among fans of political dramas.
In numbers:
The box office journey has been anything but boring—Parasakthi opened strong with ₹12.5 crore on Day 1 but dipped to ₹10.1 crore on Day 2 and crashed to just ₹3 crore on Day 3.
It steadied out over Days 4 and 5 (₹2.6 crore and ₹2.55 crore), then got a festive boost from Pongal with ₹5.5 crore on Day 6, bringing its six-day Indian total to ₹36.25 crore; the reported ₹41 crore weekly total was reached after Day 7 (₹4.75 crore).
Despite mixed reviews and ups-and-downs at the box office, Parasakthi is leading this Pongal season over rival Vaa Vaathiyaar.
So far, it's recovered about a quarter of its budget (24%), helped by festival crowds.
Globally, it's pulled in up to ₹63.77 crore—including an impressive ₹21 crore overseas—with Tamil Nadu theaters seeing occupancy rates peaking above 53% during Pongal.
Should you watch it?
If you're into movies that mix real history with action and politics—and want to see Sivakarthikeyan in something different—Parasakthi might be worth checking out, especially while buzz is still high this festive season.