Pareek's 'Dug Dug' hits theaters about wish-granting Luna bike cult

Kashyap mentored Pareek after festivals

Dug Dug made waves at international festivals like TIFF and MAMI before catching filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's eye in Los Angeles. He even mentored Pareek afterward.

Heavyweights like Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani, and Vasan Bala all backed its theatrical release, helping this offbeat story reach more people.

Fun fact: Pareek chose the bike's blue-and-pink look on purpose to keep things neutral and avoid any religious ties.