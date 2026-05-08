Pareek's 'Dug Dug' hits theaters about wish-granting Luna bike cult
Ritwik Pareek's Dug Dug just hit theaters, and it's not your typical satire.
Inspired by a real-life shrine near Jodhpur, the film follows a quirky village that starts believing a dead man's Luna bike can grant wishes. Soon, the whole place is making offerings and an unexpected cult forms.
The movie stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, and Yogendra Singh.
Kashyap mentored Pareek after festivals
Dug Dug made waves at international festivals like TIFF and MAMI before catching filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's eye in Los Angeles. He even mentored Pareek afterward.
Heavyweights like Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani, and Vasan Bala all backed its theatrical release, helping this offbeat story reach more people.
Fun fact: Pareek chose the bike's blue-and-pink look on purpose to keep things neutral and avoid any religious ties.